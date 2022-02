The delivery of an extension for Glenmaquin National School in Letterkenny has moved a step closer.

Under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme, the green light has been given to proceed to tender stage.

The works will include one new classroom.

In welcoming the confirmation, Minister Charlie McConalogue says the progress is good news for the local community.

He’s congratulated thestudents, parents, staff and principal for all their hard work and for getting this project moving.