The Government’s announcing a number of new initiatives to support remote working.

The Government’s already re-purposed buildings like old train stations and cinemas into remote working hubs.

A new mobile app is being launched today to allow people to book work spaces in their local hubs, while a new 5 million euro fund will be available for further investment to increase capacity and provide better facilities.

Minister Heather Humphreys says a new information campaign is also being launched so that people know what’s available to them.