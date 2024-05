Gardaí are highlighting the importance of home security following two burglary incidents in Inishowen in recent days.

In the early hours of this morning, an attempted burglary was foiled by a Ring Doorbell camera in Burnfoot, while on Sunday morning, a resident at the Courtyard in Buncrana heard an intruder in their apartment.

Garda Grainne Doherty discussed the incidents with Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show………..