NW rent increases a major concern – Threshold

The North West and West has been hit by the strongest rent inflation in 15 years.

Average rents in the region increased by almost 20% year on year. Donegal experienced one of the highest increases, with average rents jumping by an unprecedented 24.3%.

In early December, Daft.ie listed just 63 homes to rent in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.

However, Inside AirBnB figures from the same period show 1,267 entire properties to rent in Donegal.

Threshold’s Western Regional Services Manager, Karina Timothy says the high rent increases combined with fewer choices of accommodation is concerning………….