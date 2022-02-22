Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

NW rent increases a major concern – Threshold

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The North West and West has been hit by the strongest rent inflation in 15 years.

Average rents in the region increased by almost 20% year on year. Donegal experienced one of the highest increases, with average rents jumping by an unprecedented 24.3%.

In early December, Daft.ie listed just 63 homes to rent in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.

However, Inside AirBnB figures from the same period show 1,267 entire properties to rent in Donegal.

Threshold’s Western Regional Services Manager, Karina Timothy says the high rent increases combined with fewer choices of accommodation is concerning………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny gardai probe Lower Main Street assault

22 February 2022
grainne doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Three cars stolen from Letterkenny garage

22 February 2022
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to consider setting up Mica helpline

22 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

22 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny gardai probe Lower Main Street assault

22 February 2022
grainne doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Three cars stolen from Letterkenny garage

22 February 2022
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to consider setting up Mica helpline

22 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

22 February 2022
Tap Running Water2
Audio, News, Top Stories

THM failure in one Donegal private water supply, no E.coli found

22 February 2022
threshold
Audio, News, Top Stories

NW rent increases a major concern – Threshold

22 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube