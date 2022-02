8,058 new Covid 19 cases have been reported this afternoon. 4,158 of them were confirmed through PCR tests, while a further 3,900 people registered positive antigen tests through the HSE portal yesterday.

As of 8am today, 593 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, 54 of them in ICU.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 14 infected cases, one of them in intensive care.