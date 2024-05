A new Town Park for Stranorlar is now a step closer.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the long awaited Drumboe Town Park has moved to detailed design stage.

Funding and planning permission for the project is already in place.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says once it comes to fruition, the park will be a huge asset, and now is the time to ensure that the design of the facility meets the needs of all the people that will use it……………….