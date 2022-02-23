Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Boyce and Higgins sign contract extensions with Derry City

Ronan Boyce. Photo Stephen Doherty

Donegal’s Ronan Boyce has signed a new contract at Derry City.

The Ramelton man has put pen to paper to complete a new deal that will keep him at the Brandywell at least until the end of the 2025 season.

Boyce had a super season with the Candystripes last year and club chairman Philip O’Doherty has spoken of the importance of tying down key personnel.

Indeed, manager Ruaidhrí Higgins has also signed a one year extension committing him to the Brandywell club until at least 2025.

City have several players on multi-year contracts, another being Michael Duffy who has a four year deal.

Boyce gave his thoughts to Kevin McLaughlin.

 

