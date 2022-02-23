Business Matters Ep 80 – Brian McEniff

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by hotelier, Brian McEniff.

The Bundoran native, who guided Donegal to its first All-Ireland senior championship title in 1992, reflects on the challenge of juggling a busy business life with his football commitments over many decades.

He also talks about the admiration he has for his late mother, Elizabeth, his decision to emigrate to Canada in the sixties after completing a two-year catering course in Dublin’s Cathal Brugha Street, and the personal impact of the lockdowns.

Listen back here:https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Business-Matters-27th-Feb.mp3