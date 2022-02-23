Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for Government to resolve school secretaries and caretakers issues

A Donegal Deputy has called on the Government to resolve outstanding issues for school secretaries and caretakers.

Tomorrow, school secretaries and caretakers represented by Fórsa return to talks at the Workplace Relations Commission around pay and pension arrangements for grants funded positions.

Deputy Thomas Pringle in the Dail, pressed the Taoiseach to commit to resolving outstanding issues for school secretaries and caretakers.

He urged Micheal Martin to find a resolution:

 

In response, the Taoiseach says there is a will to find a resolution:

