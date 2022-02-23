Industry expert says petrol prices could hit €2 per litre “within weeks”

Fuel prices could reach more than 2 euro a litre at garage forecourts in a matter of weeks, according to the head of an Irish fossil fuel exploration company.

The suspension of the Nordstream 2 pipeline along with international tensions around the situation in Ukraine will likely fuel further inflation.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said international sanctions on Russia will have a further impact.

Managing Director of Petrel Resources David Horgan says it means prices for the consumer are only going one way…………….