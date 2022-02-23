Preferred route for Lifford-Castlefin Greenway identified

A preferred route corridor has emerged for the proposed Lifford-Castlefin greenway.

While a number of route options were already identified, Donegal County Council say they were found to have a number of shortfalls.

Further to the Constraints Study and recent public consultation undertaken for the proposed Greenway which outlined the 3 route options under consideration, an emerging preferred route has been identified as the northern verge of the N15, the ‘Red Option’.

The alternative blue and purple options were found to have a number of shortfalls in comparison to the Red Option, primarily risk of flooding and accessibility for users.

The Council has confirmed that design of the greenway route along the northbound verge is progressing, with a Part VIII application anticipated in March 2022.

Greenways Capital Projects will continue engaging with landowners and residents along the route in regard to the proposed design.

Comments or queries on the proposed project can be emailed to liffordgreenway@donegalcoco.ie.