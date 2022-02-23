Yellow snow and ice warnings in Donegal, Derry and Tyrone

Yellow snow and ice warnings are now in place on both sides of the border for tonight and tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann say blustery showers of hail, sleet and snow with icy stretches on untreated surfaces will lead to hazardous driving conditions in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 10 o’clock tonight until 10 o’clock tomorrow morning.

North of the border, the UK Met Office is predicting frequent heavy snow showers in Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Antrim, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.

That warning is valid from 5 o’clock this evening until 8 o’clock tomorrow night.