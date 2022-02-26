Doherty: Finance Minister’s inaction has excluded disabled citizens

A Donegal Deputy claims the Finance Minister’s inaction despite repeated warnings has excluded citizens with disabilities from financial support.

Deputy Pearse Doherty has criticised the Minister for ignoring repeated warnings from the Disabled Drivers Medical Board of Appeal that citizens with severe and permanent disabilities were being unfairly excluded from a financial support scheme that he is responsible for.

The Disabled Drivers and Passengers Scheme provides financial support for the purchase and use of adapted vehicles by drivers and passengers with a disability.

Deputy Doherty in the Dail, put the pressure back on Tanaiste Leo Varadkar: