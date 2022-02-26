Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Doherty: Finance Minister’s inaction has excluded disabled citizens

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A Donegal Deputy claims the Finance Minister’s inaction despite repeated warnings has excluded citizens with disabilities from financial support.

Deputy Pearse Doherty has criticised the Minister for ignoring repeated warnings from the Disabled Drivers Medical Board of Appeal that citizens with severe and permanent disabilities were being unfairly excluded from a financial support scheme that he is responsible for.

The Disabled Drivers and Passengers Scheme provides financial support for the purchase and use of adapted vehicles by drivers and passengers with a disability.

Deputy Doherty in the Dail, put the pressure back on Tanaiste Leo Varadkar:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal airport 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines begins flights from Donegal Airport to Dublin today

26 February 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners send letter of demands to Housing Minister

26 February 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty: Finance Minister’s inaction has excluded disabled citizens

26 February 2022
Donegal-County-Council-Offices-in-Lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to appoint Vacant Housing Officer

26 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donegal airport 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines begins flights from Donegal Airport to Dublin today

26 February 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners send letter of demands to Housing Minister

26 February 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty: Finance Minister’s inaction has excluded disabled citizens

26 February 2022
Donegal-County-Council-Offices-in-Lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to appoint Vacant Housing Officer

26 February 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday February 25th

25 February 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr believes Newtowncunningham funding will lead to big things

25 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube