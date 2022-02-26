Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal U20 make it two from two in Leo Murphy Cup

Donegal’s Under 20 made it back to back wins in the Leo Murphy Cup on Saturday afternoon with a 2-09 to 0-11 win over Roscommon.

Bobby McGettigan with both goals for Gary Duffy’s side.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…

