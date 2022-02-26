Donegal U20 make it two from two in Leo Murphy Cup

Donegal’s Under 20 made it back to back wins in the Leo Murphy Cup on Saturday afternoon with a 2-09 to 0-11 win over Roscommon.
Bobby McGettigan with both goals for Gary Duffy’s side.
Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…
