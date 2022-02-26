Draws made for Irish Senior and National Cups

North West clubs learned their national competition opponents today as Cricket Ireland announced the return of the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup and Clear Currency National Cup after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic,



The Irish Senior Cup began in 1982 and is a 50-over competition for top-ranked clubs in their respective provincial unions. Pembroke Cricket Club was the champions from 2019 when they defeated Waringstown in a thrilling final at The Hills.

The National Cup began in 2012 and is a 40-over competition featuring the next tier of clubs across the five provincial unions. Railway Union was the champions from 2019 when they defeated Ardmore in an entertaining final at North County.

The fixtures for the first round have been determined as follows (home team listed first):

Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup – 1st Round

• Clontarf v CSNI

• YMCA v Bready

• Leinster v Eglinton

• Merrion v Coleraine

• Lisburn v Malahide

• Woodvale v Balbriggan

• North Down v Brigade

• Fox Lodge v The Hills

• Newbuildings v Carrickfergus

• Ardmore v Instonians

• Cork County v North Kildare

• Donemana v Cork Harlequins

The following clubs received first round byes: Pembroke, Waringstown, Phoenix, CIYMS

Irish Senior Cup Schedule

• Round 1: 21 May 2022 (reserve date 29 May)

• Round 2: 19 June 2022 (reserve date 26 June)

• Quarter-Finals: 17 July 2022 (reserve date 24 July)

• Semi-Finals: 31 July 2022 (reserve date 7 August)

• Final: 27 August 2022 (reserve date 7 September)

Clear Currency National Cup – 1st Round

• Rush v Saintfield

• Laois v St Johnston

• Knockharley v Midleton

• Cliftonville Academy v Terenure

• Cregagh v Killyclooney

• Derriaghy v Ballyhaunis

• Strabane v Civil Service

• Burndennett v North County

• Ballyspallen v Templepatrick

• Glendermott v Athlone

• Limerick v Wexford Wanderers

• County Kerry v Muckamore

• UCC v The Nedd

• Ballaghedreen v County Galway

The following clubs received first round byes: Railway Union, Bonds Glen

National Cup Schedule

• Round 1: 21 May 2022 (reserve date 29 May)

• Round 2: 19 June 2022 (reserve date 26 June)

• Quarter-Finals: 17 July 2022 (reserve date 24 July)

• Semi-Finals: 31 July 2022 (reserve date 7 August)

• Final: 28 August 2022 (reserve date 11 September)