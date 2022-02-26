Green proposal gets green light at Congress

The All-Ireland Football Championship is set for a revamp from next year after the green proposal received a strong backing at G-A-A Congress.

Almost 95 per cent of delegates voted in favour of a tiered All-Ireland Championship which will see the eight provincial finalists and the next best eight teams based on league standings compete for the Sam Maguire.

They’ll play in a round-robin series with four groups of four where the table toppers will progress directly to All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The 16 teams who don’t qualify for the All-Ireland Senior Championship will play in the second-tier Tailteann Cup.

While a motion to change the under-20 Championships to under-19 and minor to under-17 failed to reach the 60 per cent required for change.