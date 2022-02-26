Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Green proposal gets green light at Congress

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The All-Ireland Football Championship is set for a revamp from next year after the green proposal received a strong backing at G-A-A Congress.

Almost 95 per cent of delegates voted in favour of a tiered All-Ireland Championship which will see the eight provincial finalists and the next best eight teams based on league standings compete for the Sam Maguire.

They’ll play in a round-robin series with four groups of four where the table toppers will progress directly to All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The 16 teams who don’t qualify for the All-Ireland Senior Championship will play in the second-tier Tailteann Cup.

While a motion to change the under-20 Championships to under-19 and minor to under-17 failed to reach the 60 per cent required for change.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ciaran o'fearraigh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Rise in flu cases linked to lifting of Covid restrictions – Donegal GP

26 February 2022
donegal airport 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines begins flights from Donegal Airport to Dublin today

26 February 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners send letter of demands to Housing Minister

26 February 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty: Finance Minister’s inaction has excluded disabled citizens

26 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ciaran o'fearraigh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Rise in flu cases linked to lifting of Covid restrictions – Donegal GP

26 February 2022
donegal airport 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines begins flights from Donegal Airport to Dublin today

26 February 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners send letter of demands to Housing Minister

26 February 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty: Finance Minister’s inaction has excluded disabled citizens

26 February 2022
Donegal-County-Council-Offices-in-Lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to appoint Vacant Housing Officer

26 February 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday February 25th

25 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube