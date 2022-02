Derry City earned a late victory over Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday night.

A Will Patching penalty gave the hosts the lead on 51 minutes before Dylan Watts levelled the game up.

Jamie McGonigle then pounced on a mistake in the closing minutes of the game to seal the victory for the Candystripes.

After the game, Martin Holmes got the thoughts of the match winner Jamie McGonigle…

Patrick McEleney also spoke with Martin Holmes…