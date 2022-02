Letterkenny Rugby Club are through to the Gordan West Cup Semi Final after they beat Strabane 36-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Tries from Ben Hopkins and Keenan Barett alongside two each from Jack Speer and Daniel Faulkner gave Letterkenny a big win.

In the All Ireland League Division 2c, City of Derry earned a 31 to 24 win over Bruff meanwhile Omagh were beaten 22-15 at home to Bangor.