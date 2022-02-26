Mica homeowners send letter of demands to Housing Minister

An extensive list of Mica homeowners’ questions has been sent to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The 13 page document raises questions on issues which the Mica Action Group believe have not yet been addressed or require greater clarity, including; the sliding scale element, the inclusion of foundations in the scheme, a Defective Concrete Block Scheme bill legislation and terms around holiday homes and rental property owners accessing the scheme.

The letter was sent to the Minister in the absence of homeowner representatives being part of the revised scheme expert group despite assurances given that they would have a seat at the table.

PRO of the Mica Action Group, Michael Doherty says the ball is now back in the Housing Department’s court: