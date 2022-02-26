Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Mica homeowners send letter of demands to Housing Minister

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

An extensive list of Mica homeowners’ questions has been sent to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The 13 page document raises questions on issues which the Mica Action Group believe have not yet been addressed or require greater clarity, including; the sliding scale element, the inclusion of foundations in the scheme, a Defective Concrete Block Scheme bill legislation and terms around holiday homes and rental property owners accessing the scheme.

The letter was sent to the Minister in the absence of homeowner representatives being part of the revised scheme expert group despite assurances given that they would have a seat at the table.

PRO of the Mica Action Group, Michael Doherty says the ball is now back in the Housing Department’s court:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal airport 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines begins flights from Donegal Airport to Dublin today

26 February 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners send letter of demands to Housing Minister

26 February 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty: Finance Minister’s inaction has excluded disabled citizens

26 February 2022
Donegal-County-Council-Offices-in-Lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to appoint Vacant Housing Officer

26 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donegal airport 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines begins flights from Donegal Airport to Dublin today

26 February 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners send letter of demands to Housing Minister

26 February 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty: Finance Minister’s inaction has excluded disabled citizens

26 February 2022
Donegal-County-Council-Offices-in-Lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to appoint Vacant Housing Officer

26 February 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday February 25th

25 February 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr believes Newtowncunningham funding will lead to big things

25 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube