Donegal made it back to back home wins in the National Football League after they recorded a 2-10 to 0-12 win over Tyrone on Saturday night.

In a close encounter, the sides drew level on multiple occasions before substitute Oisin Gallen came on a kicked Declan Bonner’s side in front.

Jeaic McKelvey then found the back of the net to seal Donegal’s win, Carndonagh’s Conor O’Donnell got the first goal for the hosts.

Oisin Gallen told Ryan Ferry he was happy with Donegal’s win…