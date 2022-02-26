Sisters earn medals at European Masters

It was a successful day for Donegal athletes and especially for a set of sisters from Finn Valley AC.

Sinead McConnell won a bronze medal in the 5km walk at the European Masters in Portugal and the Castlefin athlete also earned a bronze team medal

Her sister Catriona Devine then went on to win a silver in the 1500 metres.

In the National Senior Championships, Mark English advanced into the 800 metres final, with Bridget McDyer earning a silver and a new Donegal record in the process in her weight for Distance event in Abbotstown.

Brendan Boyce of Finn Valley AC also earned himself a silver medal with James Kelly and Gavin McLaughlin winning themsleves a silver and bronze in the shot put respectively.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…