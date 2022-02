Donegal earned their second win in this season’s National Football League with a 2-10 to 0-12 victory over Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park.

Man of the Match, Conor O’Donnell scored the first of Declan Bonner’s sides goals before Jeaic McKelvey sealed the win in injury time palming in Peader Mogan’s pass across goal.

After the game, Donegal Manager Declan Bonner hailed his sides “top class” second half performance.