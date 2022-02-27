Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Almost all Covid-19 restrictions to end tomorrow

Tomorrow will see most of Ireland’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions removed as the country returns to a sense of normality.

The mandatory requirement for mask-wearing will be removed in all areas, except for on public transport and in healthcare settings such as Hospitals and GP offices.

The requirement for physical distancing, pods and staggered break times will also end in schools – however antigen testing programmes will still remain.

PCR tests will now only be recommended for those who are over 55, or those with a high-risk medical condition. However anyone with Covid symptoms will still be required to self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms pass.

Self-isolation rules also remain in place for anyone that receives a positive test – as they must isolate for 7 days.

The Digital Covid Cert will also still remain in place for international travel.

coveneycommittee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ireland expected to expel some Russian diplomats over Ukraine crisis

27 February 2022
translink culmore
News, Top Stories

Public transport fares in North frozen to aid with cost of living

27 February 2022
marylou
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein remain top party as Fine Gael poll lowest in 15 years

27 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

Almost all Covid-19 restrictions to end tomorrow

27 February 2022


