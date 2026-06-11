McConalogue faces questions over Ireland vs Israel football fixtures



Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue has faced questions today on the Government’s stance on the Republic of Ireland football team participating in fixtures against Israel in the autumn.

This week, the coalition has faced pressure on the matter after two Dáil motions calling for the Nation’s League games to be cancelled.

Minister McConalogue says that the Government can provide political leadership against what he described as ‘Genocidal behaviour’ from the Israeli Government but cannot dictate how sports organisations operate in a response to Sinn Féin Deputy Joanna Byrne:

Deputy Byrne claims that Minister McConnalogue is not grasping the scale of the situation: