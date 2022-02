Darragh Kelly got his first win as a professional in MMA on Friday night at Bellator 275 in Dublin’s 3Arena.

Kelly defeated Junior Morgan with a submission choke one minute and 47 seconds into the opening round of their lightweight clash.

The Donegal man has been waiting since last November to step onto the big stage and showed he was more that capable of the pro ranks with a sensational performance.

The Moville man joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to discuss his victory…