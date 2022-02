Donegal made it three wins from three in the National Hurling League with a 2-16 to 3-08 win away at Wicklow on Sunday afternoon.

Ronan McDermott fired in a goal on appearance number 100 for Donegal as well as a goal from Bernard Lafferty helped Mickey McCann’s side record another three points.

Next up for Donegal is a clash with Derry who themselves are unbeaten in all their games and recorded a 4-24 to 1-14 win against Mayo.