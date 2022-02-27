Premier Division Review: Harps draw as Derry win

Finn Harps earned a draw in what was their opening game of the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

Ollie Horgan’s side drew 0-0 away to UCD.

Meanwhile Derry City picked up their first win of the season beating defending champions Shamrock Rovers 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Will Patching had Derry ahead from the penalty spot before Dylan Watts levelled the game up, the game looked set for a draw but Jamie McGonigle pounced on a late mistake to give the Candystripes all three points.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action…