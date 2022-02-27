The McHugh View- Congress

Next season’s All-Ireland Football Championship will be played on a round-robin format.

Delegates today approved a new system, with almost 95pc voting in favour of the proposal at the GAA Congress in Mayo.

Under the new format, the eight provincial finalists and the next-best eight teams based on league standings will compete for Sam Maguire.

The 16 teams who don’t qualify for the All-Ireland Championship will participate in the Tailteann Cup, with both competitions to include four groups of four teams.

Highland’s GAA analyst Martin McHugh discussed his thoughts on the new format with Diarmaid Doherty…