Two drug drivers arrested by Letterkenny Gardaí last night

Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit say they’ve arrested two drivers on suspicion of drug driving.

Last night, Gardaí who were out on patrol stopped the vehicles, with one driver testing positive for the presence of cannabis, and the other testing positive for cannabis and cocaine.

Gardaí also say they arrested a driver on suspicion of drunk driving last night, after receiving reports from the public of a car driving erratically.

It’s understood court appearances will now follow for the drivers in question.

