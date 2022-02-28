Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
FAI President to attend Donegal League celebrations

The Donegal Junior League will celebrate it’s 50th Anniversary next weekend running from Friday 4th March to Sunday the 6th.

To mark the occasion the league will host four cup semi finals at different venues around the four league area’s.

The weekend is the exact date 50 years ago when the first round of Donegal League games were played in March of 1972.

On the Friday evening a short ceremony will be held in Diamond Park, Ballyare which will be attended by the President of the FAI Gerry Mc Ananey.

A Commemorative Plaque will be unveiled ahead of the Bonagee United versus St Catherines Brian McCormick Cup Semi Final which kicks off at 7.45pm.

The other semi final in that competition is on Sunday when Keadue Rovers and Kildrum Tigers meet at Flagpole Park in Rathmullan.

Sandwiched in between are the Voodoo Venue Cup semi finals on Saturday with Fintown Harps playing Oldtown Celtic at Dreenan, Ballybofey and Ramelton Marniers and Strand Rovers will face off at Carrickboyle in Gweedore.

Friday 4th March 2022 K.O. 7.45p.m.
Brian Mc Cormick Cup Semi-Final
Bonagee United v St. Catherines
@Diamond Park, Ballyare

Saturday 5th 2022 K.O. 1p.m.
Voodoo Venue Cup Semi-Finals
Fintown Harps AFC v Oldtown Celtic
@Dreenan, Ballybofey
Ramelton Mariners v Strand Rovers
@Carrickboyle, Gweedore

Sunday 6th March 2022 K.O. 1p.m.
Brian Mc Cormick Cup Semi-Final
Keadue Rovers v Kildrum Tigers
@Flag Pole Field, Rathmullan

Top Stories

covidsign105
News, Top Stories

5,919 new Covid cases confirmed today

28 February 2022
gardadrugs
News, Top Stories

Speeding motorist caught drug driving & no insurance

28 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched into car theft in Strabane

28 February 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Almost 770 patients waiting for a bed at LUH in February

28 February 2022
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

