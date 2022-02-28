Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps Join Healthy Football League to Help Get People Active

9 February 2022; Bastien Hery during a Healthy Football League launch. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The first Healthy Football League involving Irish clubs starts on Monday and Finn Harps are encouraging supporters, local sports clubs and schools to get involved and be part of the Finn Harps team. By working together and logging our activities via the app, we can score points and win cash prizes.

Aidan McNelis said “Whether you’re a fitness fanatic or just someone who wants to get a bit more active, this is an opportunity to get involved in having Harps crowned the healthiest club in Ireland. Absolutely everyone is welcome to get involved and there are prizes for schools and local clubs who get involved as well as league of Ireland clubs. Should Harps will a monthly or overall prize, we will conduct a poll of everyone who participated with us and will split the money with a local charity, so together we can feel better and make a real difference in our community as well.”

The HFL, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, is an app-based health promotion programme which uses the friendly rivalry of football fans and communities to encourage health enhancing physical exercise.
The competition is open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re a serious fitness enthusiast or someone who just likes to walk for health and well-being, you can score valuable points for your club and visibly affect their position on the HFL table. Every step counts!

Search ‘Healthy Football League’ in the app store or head to www.healthyfootballleague.com. Select Finn Harps as your Club and a group as applicable. Enter some details to support calculating the workouts, grant the necessary permissions (only if you are comfortable with them of course) and you are good to go!

Any school, club or other organization looking to join up, contact community@finnharps.ie or 087 9736064 with the organization name and logo and we will get you added to the system.

