Investigation launched into car theft in Strabane

Detectives are urging vehicle owners to be vigilant following a report of a car theft in Strabane during the early hours of this morning.

A white BMW X5, registration number CD0 8ETH was reported stolen from Glenview Manor in the town shortly after 2:05am when it was seen being driven away from the area.

Police are making a number of enquiries in relation to this incident and want to hear from anyone who was in the area around this time and noticed any suspicious behaviour, or who knows the whereabouts of the car to call them on 101.

In a statement Detective Inspector Lavery said that with advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

Motor vehicles are extremely expensive, and owners should take the same precautions as they do with home security.