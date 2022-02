A speeding motorist has been caught drug driving and having out of date tax by two years in North Inishowen.

Gardai from Buncrana were on patrol in the Carndonagh area on Saturday night when they stopped the car after it was detected travelling in excess of the speed limit.

They then discovered that the tax, insurance and NCT on the car had all expired.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cocaine.

The car was also seized.