7,694 new Covid 19 cases reported this afternoon

7,694 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported this afternoon.

Of those, 3,342 were confirmed through PCR tests, while 4,352 people registered positive antigen tests through the HSE portal yesterday.

As of 8 0’clock this morning, 653 Covid 19 patients were in hospital, 46 of them in Intensive Care.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 26 infected patients being treated there, none of them in ICU.

North of the border, 2,407 new cases have been recorded, with an additional 4 Covid related deaths.

477 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 5 in ICU.