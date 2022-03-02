Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

7,694 new Covid 19 cases reported this afternoon

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

7,694 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported this afternoon.

Of those, 3,342 were confirmed through PCR tests, while 4,352 people registered positive antigen tests through the HSE portal yesterday.

As of 8 0’clock this morning, 653 Covid 19 patients were in hospital, 46 of them in Intensive Care.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 26 infected patients being treated there, none of them in ICU.

North of the border, 2,407 new cases have been recorded, with an additional 4 Covid related deaths.

477 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 5 in ICU.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

2 March 2022
flynn1
News, Top Stories

Dr Orla Flynn will be ATU’s first president

2 March 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

7,694 new Covid 19 cases reported this afternoon

2 March 2022
Tpringle Carbon
Audio, News, Top Stories

NDLS downgrade unacceptable for Donegal – Pringle

2 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

2 March 2022
flynn1
News, Top Stories

Dr Orla Flynn will be ATU’s first president

2 March 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

7,694 new Covid 19 cases reported this afternoon

2 March 2022
Tpringle Carbon
Audio, News, Top Stories

NDLS downgrade unacceptable for Donegal – Pringle

2 March 2022
computer - Copy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Proposed legislation on remote working “useless & unreasonable’

2 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube