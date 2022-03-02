Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 81 – Seamus McMenamin

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Seamus McMenamin, owner of Mantis Cranes Ireland, Mantis Cranes UK and McMenamin Engineering.

Seamus left school at the age of 16 and worked for a local engineering firm for 14 years before setting up McMenamin Engineering in Killygordon in 1986.

The downturn in 2008 prompted Seamus to look for new business and he managed to secure major contracts in the Middle East and South America.

