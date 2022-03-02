Delay in Magheraroarty dredging to be raised in Dail

The issue of the dredging at Magheraroarty is to be raised in the Dail, after it emerged that at times, ferries and fishing boats are unable to use the pier there.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says dredging the area around the pier was previously done as a matter of routine, but now, the government has ordered that an environmental impact study be done.

On today’s Nine Til Noon Show, Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig said Deputy Thomas Pringle will be raising the issue in Leinster House, because of this isn’t resolved soon, the local fishing and island communities will be badly affected…………..

Video posted on Social Media by Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig

