It’s been confirmed today that Dr. Orla Flynn will be the first president of the new Atlantic Technological University, which will be established on 1 April.

Dr Flynn is the current president of Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

Her appointment was confirmed this afternoon by Minister Simon Harris.

Dr Brendan McCormack (IT Sligo), Dr Orla Flynn (GMIT, and President Designate ATU), Paul Hannigan (LYIT)