HSE boss says 50% of vacant posts won’t be filled in 2022

The HSE Chief Executive says they’re trying to hire new healthcare staff in a ‘very challenging recruitment market’, particularly in non city based hospitals such as Letterkenny.

The HSE expects to recruit only half of the staff it has funding in place for this year, with non-availability of staff being identified as a major element in the non-availability of certain services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Paul Reid says the HSE has funding for almost 20 thousand new staff in 2022, but finding specialist staff for hospitals can be especially difficult, particularly in the regions……….