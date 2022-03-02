INMO seeking urgent meeting with LUH management

The INMO is seeking an urgent meeting with senior management in Letterkenny University Hospital in light of dangerous overcrowding.

It follows the revelation last evening that 10 ambulances were backed up at the hospital as unprecedented numbers attend the Emergency Department.

The INMO says Letterkenny University Hospital has informed all staff that the facility is nearing major incident level capacity.

The organisation’s Industrial Relations Officer, Neal Donohue says the fact that there were ten ambulances queueing to get into the hospital yesterday raises questions about why an emergency hasn’t already been declared.

He spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show…………