During National Slow Down Day, 1,675 vehicles were detected speeding across the country.

A number of detections were highlighted in Donegal.

One motorist was caught speeding at 124km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Listillion, Letterkenny while another driver was detected travelling at 78km/h in a 50km/h stretch in Porthall.

Elsewhere, in Portnason, Ballyshannon a motorist was recorded doing 90km/h in a 60km/h zone while another driver was detected travelling at 81km/h in a 60km/h zone in Mullandrait.