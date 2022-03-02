Quantity of drugs seized in Derry

A small quantity of drugs have been seized in Derry.

Police responding to a report of people acting suspiciously in an alleyway on William Street at around 12:20am, conducted a search and subsequently seized a small quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

A 24-year-old man was dealt with by way of a Community Resolution Notice.

Inspector McManus said: “Drugs have no place in our community. If you have any concerns about drugs activity in your area call us on 101.”

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.