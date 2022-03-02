Senator Gallagher hopes St Patrick’s Day visits can find solution for undocumented in US

Government representatives who are due to visit America for St. Patricks Day are being urged to exert whatever influence they can on the US Administration to provide solutions for the undocumented Irish.

The Migration Policy Institute estimated that there were approximately 16,000 undocumented Irish in the US in 2017.

Donegal born Senator Robbie Gallagher says those affected feel isolated and forgotten.

Senator Gallagher says the current US Administration has strong Irish-American influence and now is an opportune time to get the issue over the line once and for all: