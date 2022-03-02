Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

‘Staff, patients and people of Donegal deserve better’ -INMO

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is seeking an urgent meeting with senior management in Letterkenny University Hospital in light of what they say is dangerous overcrowding.

It’s claimed all staff have been notified that the hospital is nearing major incident level capacity.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Neal Donohue says the level of overcrowding in Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely concerning with ten ambulances queuing to get into the hospital yesterday.

With the Emergency Department currently at full capacity, Mr Donohue says nurses are struggling with overflows of patients who have been admitted.

All staff who can be available to work in the ED have been asked to attend.

INMO members are reporting that there is no available space left for trolleys and that they are reaching out to nursing homes to take patients if possible.

Neal O’Donohoe says they have been long sounding the alarm of the problems at the hospital with hospital management, the Saolta Group and the HSE.

He says staff, patients and the people of Donegal deserve better.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 March 2022
police
News

Quantity of drugs seized in Derry

2 March 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

INMO seeking urgent meeting with LUH management

2 March 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 81 – Seamus McMenamin

2 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 March 2022
police
News

Quantity of drugs seized in Derry

2 March 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

INMO seeking urgent meeting with LUH management

2 March 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 81 – Seamus McMenamin

2 March 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE boss says 50% of vacant posts won’t be filled in 2022

2 March 2022
Sam Byrne, St. Bathans NS winner the Donegal County Council Road Safety Poster Competition in conjunction with Finn Harps Academy and Kiernan’s receiving his prize at the school on Tuesday. From left are David Byrne, Lisa Byrne, Mary O'Brien, Class Teacher, Brian O'Donnell, Road Safety Officer, Sam Byrne, Winner, Anne Marie Meehan, Principal, Cathal Curran, Kiernans, and Kevin McHugh, Finn Harps Academy. Photo Clive Wasson and Kiernan’s receiving his prize at the school on Tuesday. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Winners of Road Safety Art Competition announced

2 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube