‘Staff, patients and people of Donegal deserve better’ -INMO

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is seeking an urgent meeting with senior management in Letterkenny University Hospital in light of what they say is dangerous overcrowding.

It’s claimed all staff have been notified that the hospital is nearing major incident level capacity.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Neal Donohue says the level of overcrowding in Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely concerning with ten ambulances queuing to get into the hospital yesterday.

With the Emergency Department currently at full capacity, Mr Donohue says nurses are struggling with overflows of patients who have been admitted.

All staff who can be available to work in the ED have been asked to attend.

INMO members are reporting that there is no available space left for trolleys and that they are reaching out to nursing homes to take patients if possible.

Neal O’Donohoe says they have been long sounding the alarm of the problems at the hospital with hospital management, the Saolta Group and the HSE.

He says staff, patients and the people of Donegal deserve better.