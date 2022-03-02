Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Winners of Road Safety Art Competition announced

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Finn Harps Football Club have announced the winners of the Primary School Road Safety Art Competition.

This year once again many excellent drawings were submitted and the competition continues to be popular with Primary school children in Donegal.

Overall Winner:
Sam Byrne, St. Baithin’s NS, St. Johnston.

Runners Up:
Cian Shovlin, St. Conals NS, Kilclooney.

Dylan Molloy, Scoil Mhuire NS, Glenties.

Faye Doherty, Glenswilly NS, Glenswilly.

Olivia Martin, Woodlands NS, Letterkenny.

The winning entry will feature at Kernan’s Supermarkets, Newtowncunningham, Drumkeen & Ramelton, who sponsor the Finn Harps Academy & Schools Programme.

Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council said, “I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank all the schools for again getting behind this very important Road Safety initiative. The safety of all road users continues to be a priority and once again the standard of drawings submitted was amazing across all ages. The competition reinforces the message of Road Safety, encourages school children to use very detailed drawings to highlight how children should travel to school safely”.

Aisling Dignam, Manager, Finn Harps Academy stated, “This competition is very popular with the Primary School children and Finn Harps are delighted to continue to promote road safety awareness in Donegal. It is great to see that the pupils, through their drawings, are contributing to raising awareness of the dangers on our roads”.

Sam Byrne, St. Bathans NS winner the Donegal County Council Road Safety Poster Competition in conjunction with Finn Harps Academy and Kiernan’s receiving his prize at the school on Tuesday. From left are David Byrne, Lisa Byrne, Mary O'Brien, Class Teacher, Brian O'Donnell, Road Safety Officer, Sam Byrne, Winner, Anne Marie Meehan, Principal, Cathal Curran, Kiernans, and Kevin McHugh, Finn Harps Academy. Photo Clive Wasson and Kiernan’s receiving his prize at the school on Tuesday. Photo Clive Wasson
