Census 2022 will take place on Sunday, April 3rd.

This year’s form will have 8 new questions on issues such as renewable resources, internet access, childcare and smoking.

This year’s edition will also feature a voluntary time capsule, which will allow households to leave a message to be released in 100 years.

Director General of the CSO, Padraig Dalton, says there won’t be questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, but there will be some based on its impact: