Donegal LGFA in favour of integration with GAA

Photo: Donegal LGFA on Facebook

Donegal LGFA took a historic decision at its county board meeting on 28th February 2022, in which all clubs unanimously voted to support and work towards the future integration of all Gaelic Games Associations within Donegal.

Donegal LGFA clubs voted to support Galway LGFA motion calling for the LGFA to actively engage the process of integration with The GAA and Camogie Association at its congress this weekend.

Donegal LGFA have also adopted the proposal from clubs to appoint integration officers, who will progress our work with the Gaelic games bodies in Donegal in light of any agreed road maps being set out by the Gaelic games family hierarchy.

Donegal LGFA welcome the reinforcement of Donegal GAA commitment to equality at last weekends Congress.

Donegal GAA Chairman Mick Mc Grath has also welcomed the forward step taken at GAA National Congress last weekend with further integration with the LGFA.

Donegal supported the motion and will continue to progress the one club model of the Gaelic Games family.

There are many steps on this pathway but the roadmap is clear for everyone to take. He added that the CLG, LGFA, Camogie Board, Handball and Rounders Committees should seek meetings with the Government on how Gaelic Games can even expand further with a program of financial assistance around modernised facilities.

The Donegal GAA and LGFA are due to hold further talks in the forthcoming weeks.

