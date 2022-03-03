Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Furthers questions raised over damage caused to Mica homes by Storm Franklin

Further questions are being asked over the level of communication as it relates to Storm Franklin and Mica homeowners.

It’s understood that Cllrs were well briefed as it relates to storm Dudley and Eunice however, it’s thought more could have been done in terms of prior warnings for Franklin.

There was structural damage to a number of homes as a result of the most recent storm with some Mica families living through what has been described as a night of terror.

Cllr Albert Doherty believes that a special warning notice ahead of the storm should have been circulated to those affected:

