Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ireland criticised again for failing to provide traveller accomodation

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Ireland has again been criticised for failing to provide Traveller accommodation.

The Council of Europe said that less than one fifth of last year’s budget allocation had been spent mid-way through 2021, while over half of all local authorities hadn’t drawn down any funding at all for Traveller housing.

However the Irish Examiner reports the council’s European Commission against Racism and Intolerance, did commend Ireland for making ‘very encouraging steps’ in introducing new hate speech and hate crime laws.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mentalhealth
Audio, News, Top Stories

Review of CAMHS medication practices underway across the country today

3 March 2022
Ballybofey Main Street
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ballybofey records highest commercial vacancy rate in Ireland

3 March 2022
Mural 1
News, Top Stories

Ukraine solidarity mural unveiled

3 March 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Russian troops take control of Ukrainian port

3 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

mentalhealth
Audio, News, Top Stories

Review of CAMHS medication practices underway across the country today

3 March 2022
Ballybofey Main Street
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ballybofey records highest commercial vacancy rate in Ireland

3 March 2022
Mural 1
News, Top Stories

Ukraine solidarity mural unveiled

3 March 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Russian troops take control of Ukrainian port

3 March 2022
storm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Furthers questions raised over damage caused to Mica homes by Storm Franklin

3 March 2022
House Key
News, Top Stories

Ireland criticised again for failing to provide traveller accomodation

3 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube