Ireland criticised again for failing to provide traveller accomodation

Ireland has again been criticised for failing to provide Traveller accommodation.

The Council of Europe said that less than one fifth of last year’s budget allocation had been spent mid-way through 2021, while over half of all local authorities hadn’t drawn down any funding at all for Traveller housing.

However the Irish Examiner reports the council’s European Commission against Racism and Intolerance, did commend Ireland for making ‘very encouraging steps’ in introducing new hate speech and hate crime laws.