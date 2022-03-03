Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen back – The Score, Thursday, March 3rd

The Donegal League is celebrating 50 years this weekend with a special commemorative event at the Diamond Park in Ballyare on Friday evening.

Donegal League secretary, Nigel Ferry was one of our guests on Thursday night’s The Score and he looked ahead to what promises to be an evening to remember at Ballyare.

Also on the programme, we looked ahead to this weekend’s League of Ireland action, the games in the Allianz National Hurling League including Donegal’s meeting with Derry in Letterkenny on Sunday; and we also previewed Sunday’s Lidl Ladies National Football League meeting of Mayo and Donegal.

There’s boxing too – Peter O’Donnell takes us through an exciting few days of boxing action for Donegal competitors.

The Score was presented this week by Diarmaid Doherty.

Listen back to main evening news, sport, farming & obituaries

3 March 2022
8,788 new Covid cases confirmed today

3 March 2022
Census to take place on April 3rd

3 March 2022
Calls for reduction in fuel taxes as prices hit new high

3 March 2022
