Re-fixed games for Harps, Derry & Sligo

There was confirmation earlier this evening of a number of rescheduled games in both the Premier Division and First Division in the League of Ireland

Games affecting Finn Harps, Sligo Rovers and Derry City are included in the changes

Remember both Harps and Sligo Rovers fixtures on the opening weekend were postponed due to unplayable pitches.

The Premier Division meeting of Finn Harps and Drogheda United will now be played on Monday, April 4.

The match at Finn Park will have an 8pm kick-off

And Sligo Rovers against Bohemians will now be played on Tuesday, April 5 with a 7.45pm start.

Meanwhile the north west derby between Harps and Sligo Rovers, due to be played on the Easter Bank Holiday Monday, April 18, will kick-off at the earlier time of 6pm.

Also in the Premier Division, Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers have both been rescheduled. Originally scheduled for Friday, July 8, both fixtures will now take place on Monday, May 9 due to their participation in European competitions

